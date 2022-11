Boeser is on a four-game point streak since returning from a hand injury.

Boeser has eight assists in 10 games this season. He hasn't found the back of the net yet, but he has recorded 16 shots over his last four contests, so it's just a matter of time before he breaks through. He's an important part of the Canucks' forward core and is averaging 16:56 of ice time, including 3:13 on the power play.