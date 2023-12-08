Boeser registered an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Boeser set up Nils Hoglander on the Canucks' opening goal late in the first period. The assist stretched Boeser's point streak to six games (five goals, four helpers). The winger continues to enjoy a fantastic start to the campaign, which sees him at 18 goals, 13 assists, 71 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 27 appearances. He's never logged more than 56 points in a season, but he's well on his way to shattering that mark in 2023-24.