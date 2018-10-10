Boeser tallied one assist in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes.

Apart from his lone helper, Boeser finished the game a minus-3, moving him to minus-7 through three games. Coming off a wildly impressive rookie campaign that saw him put up 55 points, the 21-year-old winger is off to a slow start in 2018-19. Having registered only three shots on goal in three games, Boeser needs to do a better job finding his spots than he has to this point.