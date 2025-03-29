Boeser scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Boeser has six goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger has bounced back from a quiet stretch that covered most of February and the first half of March. For the season, he's up to 24 goals, 46 points, 129 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-23 rating through 66 appearances.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends goal spree to three games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Posts another big night•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Scores twice in three-point effort•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Helps out on power play•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Garners power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Provides assist in loss•