Boeser scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Boeser picked up his second multi-point effort of January with this game. He has two goals and five assists over 11 outings this month, though he's been able to maintain a steady second-line role. Boeser is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 107 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating over 48 appearances this season, as he's been prone to some of the struggles that have affected the Canucks as a whole.