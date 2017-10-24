Boeser has two goals and six points in his first six games of the season.

Boeser was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season, but it looks like he's here to stay. The sniper is playing on a line with Bo Horvat and seeing power-play time, making him worth a look in fantasy. He was a force with North Dakota in the NCAA and has been held off the scoresheet just once this season, so don't hesitate to give him a look.