Boeser scored two goals, one the winner in overtime, and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Predators.

After giving the Canucks a 3-1 lead late in the second period on a one-timer from the slot, Boeser jumped on a loose puck and flipped a backhand past Juuse Saros with just two seconds left in OT. Boeser has gotten onto the scoresheet only twice in the last seven games, but both were three-point performances. The boom-or-bust fantasy option is up to six goals and nine points through 12 contests on the season.