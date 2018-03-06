Canucks' Brock Boeser: Out 4-6 weeks
Boeser will be sidelined 4-6 weeks due to a non-structural, non-displaced fracture of the transverse process in his lower back.
With the Canucks well out of playoff contention, it's quite possible Boeser has played his last game of the 2017-18 campaign. The 21-year-old has had a breakout campaign with Vancouver this season, owning 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists) and 179 shots on goal over 62 games. It's plausible that Boeser returns at the very end of the season if he gets ahead of schedule in recovery, but the team has very little incentive to rush its young star back. Fantasy owners should be able to drop Boeser in the vast majority of formats and begin scouring the waiver wire for replacements.
