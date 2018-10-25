Canucks' Brock Boeser: Out again Thursday
Boeser (groin) will not play Thursday night against host Arizona, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Neither Boeser nor Elias Pettersson (concussion) will be on hand for this road match against the 'Yotes, but given how those two forwards are widely considered Vancouver's most valuable young talents, there will be a lot of pressure on the Canucks to consistently divulge information on each player's progress. Boeser is day-to-day, whereas Pettersson remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.