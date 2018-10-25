Boeser (groin) will not play Thursday night against host Arizona, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Neither Boeser nor Elias Pettersson (concussion) will be on hand for this road match against the 'Yotes, but given how those two forwards are widely considered Vancouver's most valuable young talents, there will be a lot of pressure on the Canucks to consistently divulge information on each player's progress. Boeser is day-to-day, whereas Pettersson remains on injured reserve.