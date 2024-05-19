Boeser is dealing with a blood clotting issue and will not play in Monday's Game 7 against Edmonton, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser's status moving forward is unclear, which would be a huge factor in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas if Vancouver wins Game 7. Fortunately, his condition is not considered to be life-threatening. He's scored seven goals and 12 points through 12 games this postseason, including a hat trick in Game 4 of the first round against Nashville. If Ily Mikheyev (undisclosed) misses Game 7 as well, Sam Lafferty seems to be the most likely candidate to step in for Boeser.