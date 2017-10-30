Boeser (foot) will miss Monday's game against Dallas.

The University of North Dakota product had already missed Sunday's practice with the injury, and seemed to be a doubt for Monday when the team recalled Jayson Megna -- who'll replace Boeser in the lineup. Boeser's injury doesn't seem to be serious, as the team expects him to suit up for Wednesday's tilt against New Jersey.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories