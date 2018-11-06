Canucks' Brock Boeser: Out Tuesday
Boeser (groin) won't play Tuesday against Detroit.
Boeser is considered day-to-day with his groin injury, so it's possible his absence will be limited to a single contest. The 21-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Bruins.
