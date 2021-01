Boeser scored twice on seven shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Boeser opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the first period, and later added the empty-netter to seal the victory. He's been the definition of boom-or-bust through 11 games -- Boeser has four multi-point efforts and just a single assist in the other seven contests. Overall, he's the league's goals leader with eight, as well as three assists, 30 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.