Canucks' Brock Boeser: Pads lead late in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boeser scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Boeser had the Canucks' fifth goal of the game, answering a Morgan Frost tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Boeser elected to stay with the Canucks on a seven-year contract after posting a bit of a down year with 25 goals and 50 points over 75 outings in 2024-25. The winger had 40 goals and 73 points in 2023-24, but his most likely outcomes fall between those two marks. He has 30-goal, 60-point potential if he's healthy for the full year, and he should be a fixture in the top six and on the first power-play unit.
