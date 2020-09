Boeser scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Boeser responded just 24 seconds after Shea Theodore put the Golden Knights on the board in the second period. In the third, a Boeser shot attempt was tipped in by Elias Pettersson for the game-winning tally. The 23-year-old Boeser has four goals, seven helpers and 25 shots on net through 15 contests.