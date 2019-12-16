Boeser collected a goal and an assist with three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.

Boeser has picked up points in six of seven games since the calendar flipped to December, registering two goals and six assists in that time. The third-year winger has 12 goals and 32 points in 34 games this season and is a lock for at least 25 goals and 60 points if he can stay healthy. He has yet to play a full 82-game season at the NHL level.