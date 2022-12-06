Boeser notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Boeser helped out on the first of Ilya Mikheyev's two goals in the game. Monday marked a return to the top six for Boeser, who swapped places with Andrei Kuzmenko. The 25-year-old Boeser has a goal and an assist in his last two outings after going three games without a point. He's at four goals, 12 assists, 43 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 20 contests this season.