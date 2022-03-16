Boeser logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Boeser had the secondary assist on a Nils Hoglander goal in the first period. The helper prevented Boeser from suffering a three-game drought for the first time since late January. The winger has been steadier lately, but a slow start to the season still weighs on his season numbers. He's at 35 points, 152 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 55 contests.
