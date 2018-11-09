Canucks' Brock Boeser: Placed on IR
Boeser (groin) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Boeser was sent back to Vancouver on Thursday to visit a specialist regarding his groin issue and it appears the problem will cost him some additional time. Since he last played Nov. 2 against the Avalanche, he will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed healthy enough to do so. However, his placement on injured reserve suggests essentially rules Boeser out Saturday. The budding star owns 11 points in 13 contests this season, so the Canucks will likely ensure he's fully healthy before chancing his return to the lineup
