Boeser (wrist/back) said his rehab is on schedule and he will play in Minnesota's summer league in July, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Boeser was on track for training camp already, but seeing that he'll be skating at full speed even sooner is a major plus in his rehab. The Minnesota native racked up 29 goals and 55 points through 62 games and was the favorite to win the Calder Trophy -- awarded to the league's top rookie -- before being shut down due to a back injury. Fans should be eager to see what the 21-year-old can accomplish in a full NHL season.