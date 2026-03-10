Boeser (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's home matchup versus the Senators, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Boeser left Monday's morning skate early, which put some doubt into his availability for this game against Ottawa. The right-shot winger will avoid missing his eighth game of the season, and he will skate on the second line with Liam Ohgren and Marco Rossi.