Boeser notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Boeser has gone 15 games without a multi-point effort, but he has a solid five goals and five assists in that span. The 27-year-old set up a Nils Hoglander tally in the first period of this contest. Boeser is up to 70 points, 191 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-23 rating through a career-high 75 appearances. Between good health and the best offense of his career, it's been a strong year for the winger in a top-six role.