Boeser posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Boeser continues to be steady, picking up a single point in five of the last six games after opening the year with a four-goal effort. The 26-year-old winger set up the second of Quinn Hughes' two tallies Friday. Boeser is at six goals, three helpers, 21 shots on net, five hits and a plus-8 rating through seven contests.