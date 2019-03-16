Boeser collected a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Boeser has two goals and four helpers over a five-game point streak, which has brought him to 49 points in 58 games this season. He averages over three shots per game, and he's shooting 13.1 percent this year, which isn't unreasonable given his 2015 first-round pick status. The winger will look to keep the streak rolling against the defensively stout Stars (2.46 goals against per game this season).