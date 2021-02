Boeser posted a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Boeser had a hand in Elias Pettersson's lone tally for the Canucks. During a four-game point streak, Boeser has a goal and three assists. He had been a bit hot or cold to start the year with four multi-point efforts and six scoreless outings in the first 11 games of the season. He's up to nine scores, six helpers, 39 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 16 games overall.