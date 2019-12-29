Boeser registered an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Boeser helped set up Elias Pettersson's tally in the third period. In his last four games, Boeser has a goal and four helpers. The 22-year-old is up to 37 points (13 markers, 24 assists) through 39 games this season. He's a fairly consistent presence on the scoresheet, which makes him worth the investment in DFS formats.