Canucks' Brock Boeser: Point streak to seven games
Boeser generated an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
With the helper, Boeser's point streak reached seven games. He added three shots and two PIM in the contest. Boeser is now just four points shy of the 55 he posted in his rookie campaign last year, which was cut short by a back injury. Assuming he stays healthy, he should best that mark easily.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends point streak•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Point streak at five games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tickles twine in lopsided loss•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Finally notches multiple points•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Gets back on scoresheet•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Slump continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...