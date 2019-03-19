Boeser generated an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

With the helper, Boeser's point streak reached seven games. He added three shots and two PIM in the contest. Boeser is now just four points shy of the 55 he posted in his rookie campaign last year, which was cut short by a back injury. Assuming he stays healthy, he should best that mark easily.

