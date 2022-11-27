Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Boeser extended his point streak to nine games (three goals, seven assists) with the opening tally in this contest. He hasn't shown much explosive offense, but he's been held off the scoresheet only twice in 15 appearances this season. The winger has three goals, 11 assists, five power-play points, 34 shots on net and a minus-11 rating.