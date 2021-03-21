Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

Boeser put the Canucks ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, leaning into a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. It was the team-leading 16th goal of the year for Boeser, already matching his 57-game total from last season. The 23-year-old also tops Vancouver with 32 points in 35 games and would probably be a good bet for his first 30-goal campaign if not for the abbreviated schedule in 2020-21.