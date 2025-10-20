Boeser (personal) might be an option for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser missed Sunday's 4-3 win over Washington due to a personal matter. However, Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin believes the 28-year-old forward is a "possibility" to return versus the Penguins. Boeser has three goals, 10 shots on net and four hits through five appearances this season. The Canucks could use him back in the fold after Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (upper body) were injured in Sunday's victory.