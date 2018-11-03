Boeser tallied two goals and four points with eight shots on goal in a 7-6 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the first minute of the game. Interestingly, no one scored for the rest of the first period, but the teams exploded for seven combined goals in the second stanza. Boeser's goals snapped a six-game goalless streak for the 21-year-old and hzve him back near last season's pace. In 2017-18, he had 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games. To open this season, he's recorded four goals and 11 points in 13 contests.