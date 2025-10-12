Canucks' Brock Boeser: Pots lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boeser scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
Boeser has opened the season with two goals, four shots and a plus-1 rating over two games. The 28-year-old winger has looked good in a top-line role despite a relative lack of production out of Elias Pettersson. Boeser is talented enough to create his own offense and will likely remain productive throughout 2025-26 as one of the Canucks' most reliable forwards.
