Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Boeser tallied for the second time in three games, though this was his first power-play goal since Dec. 22. The winger was the only Canuck who could solve Marc-Andre Fleury. Boeser is up to 12 goals, 39 points (10 on the power play), 118 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 53 appearances. Unless he's traded Friday, the 26-year-old should fill a middle-six role for the Canucks over the rest of the season.