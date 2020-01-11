Boeser scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres, including the game winner.

Boeser finished with a game-high, eight shots on net. Both goals came at critical moments. After tying the game late in the first period, Boeser scored what turned out to be the deciding goal 6:24 into the final frame, his 16th lamp lighter of 2019-20. Since Dec. 1, Boeser has points in all but three games, making him a very reliable option in fantasy.