Boeser (hand) was a full participant at practice Tuesday and feels ready to play.
Boeser skated alongside Tanner Pearson and J.T. Miller during Tuesday's session and worked on the second power-play unit. Those are encouraging signs ahead of Wednesday's season opener against Edmonton, but he is still currently listed as day-to-day.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Could be ready for Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Undergoes hand procedure•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Secures three-year extension•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Key in comeback win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Collects two more points•