Boeser posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Boeser has found a bit of a groove lately with three goals and four helpers over his last nine outings. He set up an Elias Pettersson goal in the second period Friday, though that was all the Canucks could manage versus Alexandar Georgiev. Boeser is up to nine goals, 18 helpers, 83 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 37 contests, mainly working in a middle-six role.