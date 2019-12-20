Boeser had two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Boeser played a key role in keeping the Canucks in charge. He had the lone helper on Elias Pettersson's second goal of the game and later added the secondary assist on Christopher Tanev's game-winner in overtime. Boeser is poised for a breakout campaign with 34 points and 107 shots through 36 contests. He hasn't slowed down in December, with two goals and eight helpers in his last nine outings.