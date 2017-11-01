Canucks' Brock Boeser: Projected to play Wednesday
Boeser (foot) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Devils, TSN.ca reports.
Boeser has been fantastic this season, racking up two goals and seven assists in just eight games. The 20-year-old forward will return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating on Vancouver's top line and second power-play unit against the New Jersey.
