Boeser notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Boeser picked up his first point in four games since the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old winger helped out on a Pius Suter tally in the first period of this contest. Boeser hasn't logged a multi-point effort since Jan. 23 against the Oilers, picking up just five points across 12 outings in that span. He's now at 18 goals, 18 assists, 104 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-18 rating through 52 appearances. He's also in a contract year, but with just a week until the trade deadline and the Canucks in the middle of the playoff race, it seems unlikely he'll be dealt.