Canucks' Brock Boeser: Provides trio of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boeser notched three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Boeser has bounced back well this month with four goals and five assists over eight contests. All of his helpers Tuesday came in the first period to help the Canucks set the tone. The 29-year-old winger is up to 35 points (13 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-30 rating through 60 appearances in a top-six role.
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