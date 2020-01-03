Boeser dished an assist and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Boeser wasn't as productive as some of his teammates, four of whom had three-plus points in the contest. The 22-year-old won't mind, as he's amassed a goal and six helpers over a six-game point streak. The ever-consistent Boeser is up to 39 points (13 markers, 26 assists) in 41 appearances this season.