Boeser scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Boeser went six games without a goal, but he picked up six assists in that span to stay productive. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is at 13 tallies, 46 points, 127 shots on net, a minus-19 rating and 20 PIM through 60 contests. He has a chance this year to get back to the 50-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.