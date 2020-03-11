Canucks' Brock Boeser: Quiet in return
Boeser (ribs) skated 17:17 and posted three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
The winger missed 12 games with the rib issue, which was initially feared to potentially end his regular season. Boeser immediately stepped into a top-six role. He's at 45 points in 57 appearances this year. With Boeser back in the fold, Jake Virtanen will likely remain in a bottom-six role under head coach Travis Green.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.