Boeser (ribs) skated 17:17 and posted three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

The winger missed 12 games with the rib issue, which was initially feared to potentially end his regular season. Boeser immediately stepped into a top-six role. He's at 45 points in 57 appearances this year. With Boeser back in the fold, Jake Virtanen will likely remain in a bottom-six role under head coach Travis Green.