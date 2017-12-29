Boeser scored for the third straight game and added three assists in Thursday's win over the Blackhawks.

Boeser and linemate Thomas Vanek combined for a whopping nine points in a dominant victory. The 20-year-old rookie also recorded a plus-4 rating and brought himself to 38 points in 35 games on the season. Boeser is having an excellent year and is scoring at a remarkable pace, making him a must-own in all formats. Rookies who find the back of the net this consistently don't come along often, so take full advantage.

