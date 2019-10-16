Boeser had three assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Boeser figured in on all three Vancouver goals in the second period, including two on the power play, setting up Alexander Edler, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Boeser is off to a fine start with six points in five games, but with only one goal so far. The young sniper has managed more than three shots on goal in just one game this year, but he should find his goal-scoring groove before long.