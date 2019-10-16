Canucks' Brock Boeser: Racks up three assists
Boeser had three assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Boeser figured in on all three Vancouver goals in the second period, including two on the power play, setting up Alexander Edler, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Boeser is off to a fine start with six points in five games, but with only one goal so far. The young sniper has managed more than three shots on goal in just one game this year, but he should find his goal-scoring groove before long.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.