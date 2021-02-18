Boeser scored a goal and supplied two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Boeser had the secondary assist on goals by J.T. Miller and Nate Schmidt just 37 seconds apart in the second period. The 23-year-old Boeser added insurance with his goal at 5:54 of the third period, coming on a 4-on-1 rush for the Canucks. The winger has been excellent this year with a team-leading 12 goals, 21 points, 55 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Wednesday was his third three-point effort this season.