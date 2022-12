Boeser scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Boeser helped out on both of Bo Horvat's goals in the game before scoring the last marker himself late in the third period. This was just the second multi-point effort Boeser's authored this season. He's up to six tallies, 20 points, 60 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 26 contests overall.