Boeser scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Boeser's first goal and his assist came on the power play. He factored in on the last three goals for the Canucks, which also saw him net the equalizer at 16:51 of the third period to force overtime. The winger had gone without a point in the previous three games, so it's safe to say Boeser was due. He now has four tallies, an assist and 13 shots on goal through five outings.