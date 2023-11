Boeser scored twice and added an assist, all on the power play, in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Boeser did all of his damage in the first period, helping to set the tone in a blowout win. He snapped a four-game goal drought and now has two goals and four helpers over his last five outings. Boeser is up to eight goals, five assists, 28 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 10 contests this season. He should remain productive in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.