Canucks' Brock Boeser: Reaches 20-goal mark
Boeser netted his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's loss to the Blues.
The Canucks have dropped four straight, but Boeser continues to be a fantasy stud. He's scored in three straight games and fired at least four shots on goal in each outing. The 20-year-old is a dynamic weapon who is scoring at a torrent pace. The fact he's got goals in seven in of his last nine contests for a slumping Canucks squad is remarkable. Roll him out with confidence.
